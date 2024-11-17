Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $38.76 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of National Health Investors worth $38,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

