Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of AECOM worth $26,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AECOM by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AECOM by 4,375.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.63. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $115.74.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

