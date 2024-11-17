Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of AerCap worth $37,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AerCap by 35.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in AerCap by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $95.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

