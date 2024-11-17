Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Twilio worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 736.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after buying an additional 1,006,391 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after acquiring an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 531,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $31,745,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,431.90. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,468 shares of company stock worth $3,509,830. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $96.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.