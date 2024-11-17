Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $37,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $15,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,334.55. This trade represents a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447,808. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,414 shares of company stock worth $7,248,206. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII opened at $610.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.55. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.34 and a 1-year high of $653.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.