Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 109,783 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 882,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,783 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $33,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

