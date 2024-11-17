Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 425 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of United Therapeutics worth $35,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $97,316,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

UTHR opened at $363.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,115.25. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $92,350.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,396 shares of company stock valued at $42,175,418 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

