Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $273.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.08.

FLUT opened at $265.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.01. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $269.90.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

