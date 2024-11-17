Susquehanna Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $19.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

STNE stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 90.2% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

