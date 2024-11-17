Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $185.59 and last traded at $186.10. 3,623,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,401,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.92. The stock has a market cap of $964.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

