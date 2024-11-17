Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Northland Securities

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 39.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 112,833 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 856.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 300.3% during the third quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 536,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

