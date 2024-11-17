Teresa Wynn Roseborough Sells 22,084 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $408.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.34 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 433,126 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

