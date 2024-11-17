Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3,261.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 537.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 220,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,659 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 76,532 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 505.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 358.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 715,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,753,000 after acquiring an additional 559,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

