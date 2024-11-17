Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $35,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.43 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.