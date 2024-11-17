The Container Store Group Extends Deadline for Qualified Financing Transaction

On November 14, 2024, The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) announced an extension to the deadline for entering into a qualified financing transaction. This decision was made under Amendment No. 9 to the existing Credit Agreement, dated April 6, 2012, that involves its subsidiary, The Container Store, Inc. The Amendment added a covenant requiring the Company to undertake a qualified financing transaction, subject to approval by the Required Lenders, by November 15, 2024.

As per the terms of the Amendment, the Required Lenders have consented to extending the deadline for this transaction to December 6, 2024. However, there is no confirmation regarding the final terms of the financing transaction or the Company’s ability to successfully close it by the extended date.

The Company continues to engage in active discussions with its lenders under the existing term loan credit agreement to support the execution of its strategic initiatives. The main objective of these discussions is to ensure successful completion of the financing transaction.

In a forward-looking statement, The Container Store Group mentioned the risks and uncertainties associated with such transactions. The company highlighted that factors such as indebtedness, compliance with credit facilities covenants, and the outcome of strategic alternatives review could significantly impact their operations.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to consider these risks, as discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), before making any investment decisions. While the company may update its forward-looking statements in the future, they disclaim any obligation to do so.

Jeffrey A. Miller, the Chief Financial Officer of The Container Store Group, signed the report on behalf of the registrant on November 15, 2024.

