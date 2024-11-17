The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Middleby by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Middleby by 306.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $136.00 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $942.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

