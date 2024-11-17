Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $172.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

