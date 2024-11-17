Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Amazon.com by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after purchasing an additional 654,908 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.45.

Shares of AMZN opened at $202.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $215.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053,349 shares of company stock worth $1,256,503,289 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

