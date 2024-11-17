U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $113,355.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,552.64. This trade represents a 51.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,681.70. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,620 shares of company stock worth $799,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.