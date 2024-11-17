VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 448,415 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

