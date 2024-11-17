VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

PPH stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $639.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

