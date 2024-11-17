Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,673.8% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,690 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $192.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.86. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.