Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $81.50 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

