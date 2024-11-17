Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,279 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 804,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
