Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

