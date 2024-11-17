Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 445.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

