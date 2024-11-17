Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,176,000 after buying an additional 3,589,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,673 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 434,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,087,000 after buying an additional 516,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trimble by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after buying an additional 361,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Trimble
Trimble Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trimble
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.