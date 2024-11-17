Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,176,000 after buying an additional 3,589,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,673 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 434,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,087,000 after buying an additional 516,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trimble by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after buying an additional 361,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

