Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Carriage Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 550.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Carriage Services by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Carriage Services by 5,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,791.48. The trade was a 12.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Price Performance

NYSE:CSV opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $579.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

