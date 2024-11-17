Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 77,400 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,406,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 404,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth $1,563,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 309.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 435,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 329,303 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 46,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $121,333.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,210,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,078.75. This trade represents a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares in the company, valued at $527,408.62. The trade was a 14.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,337 shares of company stock valued at $303,970. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.79.

Several research firms have commented on REAL. Northland Capmk raised shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.46.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

