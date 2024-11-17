Versor Investments LP Buys 2,862 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in B&G Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $491.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.97.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -223.53%.

In other news, EVP Andrew D. Vogel bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,727.04. This trade represents a 25.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $50,004.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,680.35. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,111 shares of company stock valued at $561,804 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

