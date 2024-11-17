Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 1,034 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $136.50 and a one year high of $227.35.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.