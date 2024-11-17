Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 59,300 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $3.02 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $8.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.44 million, a P/E ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Get Our Latest Report on LESL

About Leslie’s

(Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.