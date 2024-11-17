Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 8,900 The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Lovesac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lovesac by 12.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.67 million, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $156.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,200.78. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

