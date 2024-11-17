Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,052 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after purchasing an additional 905,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,728,000 after purchasing an additional 131,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $335,426,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Nomura Securities raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Fox Advisors cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.53.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

