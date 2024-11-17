Versor Investments LP Has $202,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,569 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $51,788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $18,747,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $17,874,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,924,000 after acquiring an additional 215,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,462.50. The trade was a 57.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,450. The trade was a 1.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,105 shares of company stock worth $562,306 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

