Versor Investments LP Has $212,000 Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,465.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 185,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 173,215 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 379.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 164,780 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $802.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $191.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial raised their price target on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLDD

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Shanahan sold 23,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $293,495.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,735.25. This represents a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $487,165.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,087.48. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.