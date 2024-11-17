Versor Investments LP Invests $250,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,742 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $189,055,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,159,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,493.36. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $3,886,282. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

