Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 79.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 272,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 597,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 480,933 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,630 shares of company stock valued at $148,515. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.50. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.05 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

