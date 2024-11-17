Versor Investments LP Makes New $271,000 Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,585,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,880,000 after buying an additional 73,007 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,520,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after acquiring an additional 589,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,282 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

