Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $11.18 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

