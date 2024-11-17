Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,193,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 182,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,572,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

MYE opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $435.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.