Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,299 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 165.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 126,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 469,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

