Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ambarella by 2.4% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 180.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $114,522.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,028. This represents a 13.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

