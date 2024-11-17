Versor Investments LP Sells 13,200 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 398,209 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $515,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $679.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,573.26. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

