Versor Investments LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 881.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AX shares. StockNews.com cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,135. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

