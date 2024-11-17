Versor Investments LP Sells 5,903 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $231.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $101.04 and a 52 week high of $238.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,796 shares of company stock worth $7,170,759. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.