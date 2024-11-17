Versor Investments LP Sells 8,534 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in THOR Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average is $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.