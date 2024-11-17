Versor Investments LP Takes Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,360. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NTGR stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $694.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

