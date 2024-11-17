Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,033 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 19,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $245.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $150.09 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

