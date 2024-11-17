Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,669.50. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,304 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.